North Las Vegas police asking for public's help after fatal shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to learn more about a fatal shooting.

Police received a call on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were heard near Webb Avenue and Davis Place.

Shortly after receiving the call, North Vista Hospital officials reported a juvenile victim had arrived at their facility with a gunshot wound. They later died from their injuries.

According to North Las Vegas police, no arrests have been made, as of Friday morning. However, detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asking to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.