North Las Vegas police arrest CCSD elementary school employee for lewd acts with a minor

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a Clark County School District employee has been arrested for lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

NLVPD said they arrested 49-year-old Christopher Greer after receiving reports of a sexual assault involving a minor.

According to a press release from NLVPD, Greer has been a CCSD employee for the past 11 years and has worked as a physical education teacher at Cahlan Elementary School for the past six years.

NVLPD said Greer was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.