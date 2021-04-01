Watch
North Las Vegas PD: 29-year-old arrested in shooting near Alexander Road

Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 16:19:36-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department reports it has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in March.

Officers were originally called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of North Scott Robinson Boulevard, south of Alexander Road, at about 6:45 p.m. on March 3 after receiving a call about a shooting.

Authorities say arriving officers located a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The Clark County coroner's office identified the man killed as 29-year-old Jaylon Tiffith.

Thursday, the NLVPD says 29-year-old Jamel Gibbs was arrested for the shooting and is facing an open murder charge while being booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

