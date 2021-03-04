UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in deadly shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE MARCH 8: The Clark County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Jaylon Tiffith. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and it was ruled a homicide.

The North Las Vegas Police Department reports it is investigating a homicide from Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of North Scott Robinson Boulevard, south of Alexander Road, at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

Authorities say arriving officers located a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Detectives were called and are currently pursuing leads. However, no information on the suspected shooter was immediately released.

The NLVPD says it does not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the identity of the man killed after family has been notified.