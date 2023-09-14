North Las Vegas man sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting girls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for child sexual exploitation after recording himself sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to the Justice Department.

Court documents state that in 2017, 28-year-old Mohamed Muhina started communicating with a 14-year-old girl on Facebook messenger. Then, he drove to the victim's home and pulled her into the backseat of his car where he sexually assaulted her.

According to investigators, Muhina sexually assaulted the victim at least two more times between September 2017 and January 2018. In February 2018, she was walking to school when Muhina grabbed her by her hair and jacked, forced her into his car, and took her to his apartment where he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators stated when they examined Muhina's cell phone, they found several images and videos showing him engaged in sex acts with several young girls, including the victim.

Muhina was arrested in March 2018 and the FBI was originally looking for more victims. At the time, they said Muhina had lived in North Las Vegas since 2005 and had been employed as a rideshare driver for Uber and Lyft.

Muhina pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of sexual exploitation of children. Today, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised released. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.