North Las Vegas detectives investigate fatal shooting: Man in his 20s found dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening, the city's police department announced.

It happened in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive at approximately 6:35 p.m.

In a press release, a public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department said officers were called to the area of Dillon Avenue and North Bassler Street on reports of a shooting.

Officers arriving in the area located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man's death is under investigation "and there is no further information available at this time," police said.

As of this report, the man had not been publicly identified.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.