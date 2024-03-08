North Las Vegas arson suspect arrested in California

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars after being accused of deliberately setting his North Las Vegas home on fire.

This is all related to an incident that happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a home on fire in the 6000 block of Wood Thrush Place, which is near Aviary Way and the 215.

According to the fire department, the home had significant damage and when they searched the home, they didn't find any victims.

Fire department officials said arson investigators were called to the scene since the circumstances of the fire appeared suspicious. During the investigation, they uncovered nearby security camera footage, which showed a man starting the fire and running away. The man was later identified as Dean Huggins, the owner of the residence, and he was named a person of interest.

Huggins' friends and family told investigators that around noon on Tuesday, they received word that Huggins was at an unknown cemetery and threatening to commit suicide.

Several law enforcement agencies were able to track Huggins down to a cemetery in Santa Barbara County, California and he was safely taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

While he was in custody, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies said Huggins made incriminating statements about the arson incident and that he had minor burns.

He is currently being held in California and is facing first degree arson charges.