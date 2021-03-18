NHP: Woman suspected in hit-and-run crash filed police report saying she was hit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are more details coming out about the arrest of the woman police say was driving a Ford Transit van that struck and killed tow truck operator Ryan Matthew Billotte.

The crash happened on March 9 on the 215 southern beltway near the Jones Boulevard off-ramp.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol arrest report, Collete Despain went into Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Southern Command building to file a hit-and-run report of her own on March 10.

Police say she filled out a report saying she was hit by a tow truck near the exit of Durango Drive.

In her statement to police Despain wrote, "As I went to pass him he suddenly pulled out and right into my front right fender." She went on to say, "I recovered and pulled off at next exit to exchange info and saw in my rear view he pulled off into traffic and got into far right lane and sped off."

Later in the day officers talked to her on the phone and then went to her daughter's house where she was staying.

The report says through the investigation it was linked that the mirror found at the crash scene matched the one from Despain's Ford and that the yellow "paint" on her Ford was a match for the yellow from Billotte's vest and pants.

The police report says Despain was on probation and probation officers also went to the house where she was staying.

It was there that Despain was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Police say at the time of her arrest she stated she was unaware of a fatal crash.

Despain is facing several charges, including failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving death.

