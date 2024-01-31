New photos released as search for suspect in 2019 burro killings continues

NEEDLES, Calif. (KTNV) — Bureau of Land Management agents are releasing new photos to the public as they continue to search for whoever killed 19 wild burros in 2019.

According to BLM law enforcement, the burros were found along Interstate 15 between Baker, California and Primm, Nevada on Aug. 13, 2019. Wild burros are federally protected under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. It protects the animals from capture, branding, harassment, or death.

Special agents identified the weapon used to kill the animals as a .30-06 caliber rifle, which is possibly vintage based on the rifling of the projectiles agents recovered. Special agents also believe the person or persons responsible used reloaded ammunition marked with red/orange paint on the bottom of their cartridges.

Bureau of Land Management

Agents have identified two vehicles of interest in the case. They want to speak with the owners of a gray or silver 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with flared fenders and a brush guard, and a white 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with a white camper shell, white rims, sunroof, and brush guard.

Investigators said both vehicles were traveling together and last seen in Primm on Aug. 13, 2019 around 6:32 a.m. in the parking lot of Whiskey Pete's Hotel and Casino.

Bureau of Land Management

Anyone with information is asked to contact BLM special agents at 909-987-5005. Calls can leave their contact information so agents can follow-up with them. Information leading to the successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the crime will receive a $10,000 reward.