New Jersey man agrees to plea deal after impersonating law enforcement during Vegas protest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A New Jersey man has agreed to plead guilty as part of a plea deal after impersonating law enforcement during a protest in downtown Las Vegas.

Justice Department officials said this happened on May 30, 2020.

According to court documents, Zachary Sanns "received notice through his personal relationships" that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department personnel had been directed to assemble at the command post on Fremont Street and 7th Street. That was ahead of an anticipated protest as a result of the death of George Floyd.

The records state Sanns drove to the location and in order to appear like he was a member of the Department of Homeland Security, he was wearing a vest with a DHS patch on the front and said Federal Agent on the back. When he was asked if he was part of Homeland Security, the Justice Department said Sanns said he was even though he wasn't affiliated with the organization. Court documents show he also had a ballistic helmet with night-vision goggles, a gun belt with a pistol with an extended magazine, and an AR-15 style rifle with an optic magnifier.

Because he answered yes, court documents state Sanns was allowed to participate as a law enforcement officer during the protest. Records state he assisted officers as they stood in skirmish lines and he moved around freely behind these lines in areas restricted to law enforcement personnel. The documents said Sanns didn't give any orders to civilians or physically interact with protestors during this time.

He was facing up to three years in jail as well as a year of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

As of Monday morning, no further details have been released.