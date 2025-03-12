New details in arrest of former CCSD assistant principal on sexual misconduct charges

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning new details surrounding the arrest of a former Clark County School District assistant principal.

Hearley Smith, 54, previously worked at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas. He's facing charges of sexual conduct between a school employee and a pupil, open and gross lewdness, and kidnapping.

According to the arrest report, Smith first met the student while working with the wrestling team. Smith would regularly meet with the student in his office, and on more than one occasion, the door to the office was seen closed. One witness said no other student visited Smith as often or would be with Smith behind closed doors.

Smith was also observed by witnesses dropping the student off at their home.

Campus security was notified after a school staff member saw Smith in his office with the student in a state of undress, according to the arrest report.

When authorities interviewed the student, he confirmed that he had begun a relationship with Smith "in an attempt to manipulate him in exchange for money," documents read.

He confirmed to detectives that the incidents happened more than 10 times and that he had been to Smith's house, but sexual encounters were limited to the office.

Smith was arrested at Harry Reid Airport. Smith had previously booked a flight to Vancouver, according to Homeland Security investigations.

He had been employed by the school district since 2004.