Former CCSD assistant principal arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Clark County School District assistant principal was arrested this week on charges related to sexual misconduct with a student.

A school district spokesperson on Friday announced the arrest of 54-year-old Hearley Smith, who formerly worked as an assistant principal at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas.

According to CCSD, the investigation into Smith's conduct began on Feb. 24.

Jail records show Smith was arrested on 22 charges, including 10 counts of lewdness in the presence of a child, 10 counts of school employee engaging in a sex act with a pupil aged 16 or older, and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

A CCSD spokesperson says Smith has "separated from the District and will no longer be allowed on campus."

He had been employed by the school district since 2004.