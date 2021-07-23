Nevada judge issues formal stay of execution pending appeals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has issued his formal stay of execution for a convicted killer of four people whose lethal injection would be the first in the state in 15 years.

The written order issued Tuesday followed a June 28 ruling by a federal judge in Las Vegas that stopped the state's plan to put Zane Michael Floyd to death until at least Oct. 18.

Appeals also are pending before the Nevada Supreme Court and 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Floyd's attorneys argue the state's never-before-used lethal injection plan would amount to unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment.