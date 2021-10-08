Nevada Highway Patrol released video of shooting involving troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly released video from Nevada Highway Patrol shows the tense moments before state troopers shot and killed a kidnapping suspect Sunday morning near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz.

The video shows the man reaching towards his back moments before being shot.

Troopers say they thought Adrian Zarate-Cervantes was reaching for a gun. However, officers say no gun was found.

Cervantes' wife had called 9-1-1 saying he kidnapped her.

NHP says both troopers followed department policy and they thought their lives were in danger.