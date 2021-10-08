Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Nevada Highway Patrol released video of shooting involving troopers

items.[0].videoTitle
NHP releases video of officer-involved shooting that left a kidnapping suspect dead.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 13:53:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly released video from Nevada Highway Patrol shows the tense moments before state troopers shot and killed a kidnapping suspect Sunday morning near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz.

The video shows the man reaching towards his back moments before being shot.

RELATED: Nevada authorities involved in deadly shooting northeast of Las Vegas

Troopers say they thought Adrian Zarate-Cervantes was reaching for a gun. However, officers say no gun was found.

Cervantes' wife had called 9-1-1 saying he kidnapped her.

NHP says both troopers followed department policy and they thought their lives were in danger.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH