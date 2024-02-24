Nevada auto burglars arrested in Utah for using stolen credit cards

ST. GEORGE (KTNV) — Three people accused of breaking into vehicles in Nevada have been arrested in Utah for allegedly using stolen credit cards.

According to the St. George Police Department, police officers responded to reports of a suspicious white van and a black Cadillac SUV. When officers arrived, the black SUV took off. However, officers were able to speak to two men and a woman inside the van. Officers detained all three because they could smell marijuana.

While attempting to identify the three people, police said one of the men provided multiple fake names and birth dates. Officers did find paperwork in the vehicle to identify him and dispatch said there was a warrant for his arrest out of Colorado and he was facing homicide charges. Police also found multiple knives and drug paraphernalia on the man.

Police also said the three were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in Nevada and were attempting to use the stolen credit cards in Utah. They are facing multiple charges.

Police haven't identified any of the suspects by name, as of Saturday afternoon.