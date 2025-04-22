Nearly two years after fatal stabbing in Las Vegas, Violent Offender Task Force apprehends second suspect

(KTNV) — A second man is now jailed in connection with a fatal stabbing in Las Vegas almost two years ago.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 39-year-old Samuel Douglas Conway was apprehended by its Violent Offender Task Force last week after investigators learned Conway "was possibly on the lam in Arizona."

On April 17, law enforcement officers tried to serve a warrant for Conway's arrest in St. Johns, Arizona, but officials say Conway fled to a wooded area and was able to elude arrest.

"Conway has a violent criminal history and has resisted arrest in the past," officials noted in a press release.

The next day, the Violent Offender Task Force tracked Conway down and apprehended him "without incident" in Holbrook, Arizona — about 57 miles northwest of St. Johns along U.S. 180. He was booked into the Navajo County Detention Center, where officials say he will remain until he is extradited to Nevada.

Conway was wanted as an additional suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in June 2023 near the intersection of Churchill Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department previously determined the victim of that stabbing had been involved in an argument with 18-year-old Wyatt Conway, who was arrested shortly after the killing.

Wyatt Conway was previously booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Channel 13 has not received independent confirmation of any relationship between Samuel Conway and Wyatt Conway.

"A violent criminal is off the streets thanks to seamless law enforcement collaboration — no one was hurt, and our communities are safer because of it," District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated. "We thank all the agencies involved for their teamwork and dedication.