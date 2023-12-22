Watch Now
Nearly 70 dogs seized from Mohave County property after reports of livestock attacks

Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a property in Mohave County after reports that some of them were chasing and killing livestock in the area, the county sheriff's office says.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Dec 22, 2023
DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KTNV) — An animal hoarding investigation in Mohave County led sheriff's deputies to seize dozens of dogs from a property in Dolan Springs.

Sheriff's officials say they seized 69 dogs from the home of Pablo Cruz-Sanchez on Juline Drive after some of the animals attacked livestock in the area.

Cruz-Sanchez was already known to animal control officers from previous animal hoarding situations, officials noted in a press release.

On Wednesday, deputies acting on a search warrant sized all the dogs from the property, citing their involvement in killing livestock. Officials say all 69 animals were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Cruz-Sanchez was cited for five counts of dog at large, five counts of wounding/killing livestock and five counts of chasing/injuring livestock. Additional charges for criminal damage were pending, according to the sheriff's office.

