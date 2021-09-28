Mother of Aric Brill disappointed in sentencing delay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sentencing for the last of the four men convicted in the murder of Aric Brill has been delayed another week.

Devon Phillips appeared in court Tuesday for the scheduled hearing. His attorney asked for a delay saying his client still needed to look over the pre-sentencing investigation.

Brill was killed outside of a house party in February 2009 near Charleston and Nellis boulevards. He was one of two people shot that night during a robbery.

Arthur Moore, Nadin Hiko, Devonte Wash and Phillips all pled guilty to the murder of Brill in plea deals.

Moore was sentenced to 16 to 40 years in prison. Hiko was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison and Wash was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison. Phillips was the last to be sentenced.

Karen Brill-Kelly, the mother of Brill, says she was disappointed to hear of the judge's decision.

“It’s been a difficult road. I was definitely looking forward to putting all that behind me," she said.

The sentencing hearing for Phillips will continue on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center.