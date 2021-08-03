Mother accused of murdering son formally indicted by Clark County Grand Jury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, the California mother accused of murdering her son and leaving his body near a trailhead outside of Las Vegas, has been formally indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury.

Moreno-Rodriguez's initial arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.