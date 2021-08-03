Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Mother accused of murdering son formally indicted by Clark County Grand Jury

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez mug shot.PNG
Posted at 11:19 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 02:23:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, the California mother accused of murdering her son and leaving his body near a trailhead outside of Las Vegas, has been formally indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury.

RELATED: California mother accused of killing son near Las Vegas waives extradition

Moreno-Rodriguez's initial arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH