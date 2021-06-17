Watch
Mother accused of killing son, dumping his body near Las Vegas to appear in court

Posted at 11:14 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 02:14:23-04

DENVER (KTNV) — The woman accused of killing her son and leaving his body in the desert outside of las vegas is set to face a colorado judge tomorrow morning.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was arrested near Denver after a multi-state manhunt.

Police believe she killed her son, 7-year-old Liam Husted while on a road trip from San Jose.

His body was found by hikers on a trail near Pahrump.

It took more than a week for police to positively identify him.

