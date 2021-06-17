Mother accused of killing son, dumping his body near Las Vegas to appear in court

DENVER (KTNV) — The woman accused of killing her son and leaving his body in the desert outside of las vegas is set to face a colorado judge tomorrow morning.
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was arrested near Denver after a multi-state manhunt.
Police believe she killed her son, 7-year-old Liam Husted while on a road trip from San Jose.
His body was found by hikers on a trail near Pahrump.
It took more than a week for police to positively identify him.