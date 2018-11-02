Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of Oct. 28

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

*****

Henderson police are seeking the public’s assistance with an ongoing robbery investigation that occurred around 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Chase Bank, located at 4200 E. Sunset Road, near Green Valley Parkway. A man approached a teller window and demanded cash while he simultaneously drew a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the teller. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a white sedan. No one was injured during the incident.

*****