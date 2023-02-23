Student arrested after discovery of firearm on east Las Vegas middle school campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student was arrested after a firearm was discovered at Jerome Mack Middle School on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation tells Channel 13.

Clark County School District Police took a 13-year-old student into custody after other students alerted administrators about the firearm, Channel 13 was told.

Our source says there are no reported injuries, and there is no threat to the Mack Middle School campus as of this report.

This is at least the fifth firearm recovered at a CCSD school this week, which would the district-wide total to 26 firearms recovered since the school year began.

As of Tuesday, school police had recovered 25 guns on CCSD campuses so far this school year — an increase of 32% from the previous school year. Students are also bringing other weapons to school. The district's firearms confiscation report (last updated Feb. 7) shows police recovered 25 BB guns, a long gun, 138 knives and 28 other weapons.

