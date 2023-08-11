Middle School custodian arrested on sex trafficking charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas middle school custodian has been arrested and is facing sex trafficking charges.

33-year-old Rayshod Arberry has worked as a custodian for the Clark County School District for six years and most recently worked at Von Tobel Middle School.

Police records state he was released on a $10,000 bond.

The victim told police that her mom recently "kicked [her] out" of her mom's house in March or April because she was meeting men on dating websites and bringing them home with her. The report states the woman said she also tried to stay with her boyfriend but his parents asked her to leave. She was then removed from a group home for disobeying the rules. The woman said throughout this process, she lost contact with her mom and friends and became homeless.

On July 14, she told police she was standing outside a Boba tea business near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway when she met Arberry. She said he asked if she needed help and offered to let her stay at his apartment. After going back to his place, she said he told her she was going to be a prostitute.

According to the arrest report, the woman used public transportation and traveled to an area near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard where "she engaged in prostitution." Undercover police officers took her into custody where she was charged with prostitution, issued a citation, and released. She then returned to Arberry.

In a separate incident, the pair went to Boulder Station Casino. Once there, the report states Arberry told her to "walk Boulder Highway only" while wearing a one-piece body suit to find clients.

She told police she said no because she "was uncomfortable with her body" and she refused to take her clothing off. The woman told officers that made Arberry made and that he clenched his fist and made "an intimidating body posture."

The report states the woman began to walk down Boulder Highway before finding a client near Dotty's on Boulder Highway. Afterward, she got out of the car and asked the client for money but he drove away.

She told Arberry who said if she didn't come back with any money, "don't come back at all". She said she agreed, walked away, found a business that had free Wi-Fi, and used it to contact a facility for help. She was recovered by police on Aug. 1.

According to the arrest report, Arberry was arrested at his apartment complex. Police records state he denied being a pimp or ever having other girls engage in prostitution for him. However, investigators state he has associates or has associated with a former pimp before. Police state Arberry had several messages of him "pandering to other women" on an app but he said it was due to having "grown up around people who pimp," which influenced the way he learned to communicate with women.

Arberry's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14.