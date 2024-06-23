Metro police searching for suspect in southern Las Vegas attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in connection to an attack that happened earlier this month.

On June 9, officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway to the report of a battery.

Police said the victim was violently attacked by an unknown man. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a full black beard last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green cargo pants and black and white Jordans and driving a red sedan.

Anyone with information about this suspect or incident should reach out to Detective C Berbe at 702-828-1690 or C15044B@LVMPD.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nevada Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.