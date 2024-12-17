Watch Now
Metro police need help identifying a vehicle from a fatal November hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Nov. 29 in the east valley.

The collision happened on South Flamingo Road east of South Euclid Street.

Police described the vehicle as a dark-colored small to midsize body with damage to its front.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Police: 1 dead in hit-and-run in the east valley, no arrests

