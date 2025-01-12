Metro police investigating deadly shooting in the east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east valley near Hollywood Boulevard and Merced Lake Drive.

Metro police said around 8:30 a.m., a caller said they heard gunshots and saw a male individual lying in the street of the 2600 block of North Hollywood Boulevard.

Metro police said they responded and located the male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, but they said the male individual died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating the crime.

Metro police said the preliminary investigation revealed the male individual was outside his vehicle arguing with an unknown female. They said at some point during the argument, a gun was fired — striking the male individual.

Metro police said the female fled before officers arrived. They do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.

Metro police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Hollywood Boulevard and Merced Lake Drive will be closed for the next three to four hours as police conduct their investigation.