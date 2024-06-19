Man, woman arrested after leading police on motorhome chase through Boulder City

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A man and woman have been arrested after a motorhome chase through Boulder City on Tuesday night.

According to the Boulder City Police Department, they were contacted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol around 7 p.m. Arizona officials were trying to stop a motorhome that had reportedly been stolen.

National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers unsuccessfully attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the motorhome several times but the vehicle made it into Boulder City.

During the pursuit, a woman jumped from the motorhome while it was still moving and police took her into custody. She has not been identified and was taken to the Henderson Detention Center for an outstanding felony warrant from the Henderson Police Department.

The driver "fled through city streets and into the Bootleg Canyon trailhead."

Eventually, he abandoned the motorhome near U.S. 93 and Canyon Road and took off on a bicycle that he had inside the motorhome. An Arizona DPS helicopter helped track the suspect as he traveled through residential neighborhoods.

With the helicopter's assistance, Boulder City police were able to find the suspect, identified as Joshua Bailey, in the 800 block of Shirley Lane.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He is facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to evade a peace officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and failure to stop and give information at the scene of the crash.

Henderson Police state Bailey was also charged for crimes he had previously committed in Henderson.

Bailey is also awaiting further charges from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Jail records show that Bailey is scheduled to be in court of Thursday.