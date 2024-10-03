Man wanted for Las Vegas road rage attack arrested in Virginia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who was wanted in connection with a road rage attack in the Las Vegas valley this summer was just arrested in Virginia.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of Joe Soriano, who was wanted in connection with a road rage incident near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

Police previously shared photos of the attacker, who they said "violently attacked" another person on June 9, 2024.

The victim was violently attacked by an unknown male adult seen in these photos. The suspect was described as Hispanic male adult with a full black beard, wearing a white T-shirt, green cargo pants, and black and white Jordans shoes and driving a red sedan. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 20, 2024

Police say Soriano was apprehended in Sterling, Virginia on Wednesday and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face charges, police noted.

He is expected to face the following charges:



Coercion with force or Threat of Force

Destroy Property of Another, $250-$5,000

Battery (3 Counts)

“We are very pleased this defendant was arrested and thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson stated. "We look forward to achieving justice for the victim in this case.”

