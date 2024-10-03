Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man wanted for Las Vegas road rage attack arrested in Virginia

Road rage Spring Valley
LVMPD / KTNV
These images from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a suspect in a road rage incident in Spring Valley on June 9, 2024 who was arrested in October.
Road rage Spring Valley
Road rage Spring Valley
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who was wanted in connection with a road rage attack in the Las Vegas valley this summer was just arrested in Virginia.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of Joe Soriano, who was wanted in connection with a road rage incident near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

Police previously shared photos of the attacker, who they said "violently attacked" another person on June 9, 2024.

Police say Soriano was apprehended in Sterling, Virginia on Wednesday and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face charges, police noted.

He is expected to face the following charges:

  • Coercion with force or Threat of Force
  • Destroy Property of Another, $250-$5,000
  • Battery (3 Counts)

“We are very pleased this defendant was arrested and thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson stated. "We look forward to achieving justice for the victim in this case.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH