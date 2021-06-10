Man uses threatening note to rob casino cage at Cosmopolitan hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man they describe as a transient gave a threatening note to a teller at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino demanding $10,000 in casino chips.

51-year-old Ronald Allison was arrested on Jan. 8 on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon and a burglary with a firearm.

The robbery occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When Allison arrived at the casino cage inside the Las Vegas Strip casino, he placed a duffle bag on the counter. The teller told police that he heard something heavy bang against the counter.

Allison then handed a note to the teller that read “Give me 10k purple or Boom.”

The teller told police that he thought there was a gun in the duffle bag and was afraid Allison would hurt him.

The teller gave Allison 10 $500 black casino chips. He also pressed the panic button.

Allison then left the casino. Video from surveillance cameras shows Allison putting on an Indiana Pacers basketball jersey in the valet area.

He is then seen walking on the pedestrian bridge towards the Waldorf Astoria.

Las Vegas police caught up with Allison at the Waldorf and placed him under arrest.

During the search of Allison, police found the casino chips.

They also found letters to casinos that he did not like in his duffle bag.

Allison reportedly confessed to the robbery after he was arrested.