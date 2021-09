LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly DUI crash on Monday near Tenaya Way and Farm Road left a 64-year-old woman dead.

Court documents show the man arrested, Alejandro Carrion, told officers he was coming from the PT's Pub on Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Carrion told police he had partied at several bars that night.

Police say he hit the woman's car head-on, she died at the scene.