Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting at Sahara Las Vegas

Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a property on the Vegas Strip on Sunday.

Authorities say they were called to the Sahara Las Vegas just after 11:30 a .m. with reports that a man had been shot.

Once at the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital with what was considered a life-threatening injury, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives did not release an immediate description of the shooter but say the situation remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.


