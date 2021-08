LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly stabbing Sunday evening.

Authorities say someone found a man’s body in the street near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway where it seemed the man was hit by a car.

However, officers say the man was actually stabbed in an argument with the attackers running away from the scene.

Homicide detectives continue their investigation into the incident.