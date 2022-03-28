Man stabbed to death in Las Vegas was off-duty Washington police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man who died after he was stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday has been identified as an off-duty police officer from Washington state.

Tyler Steffins was a three-year veteran of the Edmonds, Wash. Police Department, according to a press release.

Steffins was attacked by a man with a knife on a pedestrian bridge in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said previously.

PREVIOUS: Verbal altercation leads to stabbing, victim pronounced dead on Las Vegas Boulevard

According to an arrest report, Steffins and the man, since identified as 58-year-old Freddy Allen, had previously argued "over an interaction with a dog the night before." Steffins and Allen apparently met again on Saturday night and got into a fight, which ended with Allen stabbing Steffins, according to police.

Steffins was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities in Washington say Steffins was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was recognized for his service during Operation Enduring Freedom. He started work with the Edmonds Police Department in 2018 and graduated first in his class from the police academy in March of 2019.

Steffins was married with two young children, the Edmonds Police Department said.

"This is a tragic loss for our agency," said Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett. "Tyler was a valued member of our police family whose infectious smile and contagious laugh endeared him to his peers. We will miss him terribly but cherish the times we had with him."

After the attack, Allen was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.