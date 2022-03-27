Verbal altercation leads to stabbing, victim pronounced dead by S. Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release, on March 26 around 9:39 p.m., LVMPD patrol officers were advised of a stabbing that had occurred on a pedestrian bridge near South Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The release continued saying as the officers arrived in the area they noticed a male, 58-year-old Freddy Allen, holding a knife. Allen attempted to run from officers but was apprehended.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim and Allen had been involved in a verbal altercation over an interaction with a dog the night before. On Saturday night, Allen and the victim got into another verbal altercation. As words were being exchanged, Allen stabbed the victim one time and attempted to flee the area before being apprehended by patrol officers.

Police say medical personnel located and transported the victim to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Metro transported Allen to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The press release says the identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.