Man stabbed to death at convenience store near Rancho Drive, Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being stabbed in a convenience store parking lot on Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, at 5:31 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the store, which is located in the 900 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington Avenue and Lorenzi Park.

WATCH FULL PRESSER: Las Vegas police discuss Tuesday night stabbing

Las Vegas police give update on Tuesday night homicide

A preliminary investigation revealed a man was in front of the store loitering and possibly pan-handling, Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said. That's when the victim and a passenger parked outside the store.

When the victim went inside, the passenger started arguing with and yelling at the suspect.

"During that verbal interaction, it becomes heated, at which point and time our suspect charges at that male, the passenger of the car," Johansson said. "When he charges at that male, that male removes a firearm from his person and discharges a round."

Johansson said the round missed the suspect and that's when the victim came out of the convenience store, leading to another argument. The victim got into his vehicle and parked the car on the street behind the store.

According to Johansson, the victim and the passenger got out of the vehicle and walked back to the convenience store parking lot to face the suspect again. That led to a "physical altercation", which led to the stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. His identity will be released at a later time by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

As officers arrived at the scene, dispatch received a second call from a man claiming someone had shot at him at the same convenience store.

Officers went to the home, spoke to the man, and noticed he matched the description of the suspect who had stabbed the victim at the convenience store. He was taken into custody without further incident and police said he is cooperating with investigators. His identity has not been released, as of 10 p.m.

Johansson said police will be on the scene for several hours while they interview witnesses and review surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.