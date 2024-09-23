Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man stabbed in downtown Las Vegas

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed on Fremont Street on Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 4:15 a.m. on Fremont, near 14th Street.

Police said the man had a minor laceration and was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

Detectives are on the scene and no information about a possible suspect has been released, as of 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more and will update this story when we have more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH