Man stabbed in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed on Fremont Street on Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 4:15 a.m. on Fremont, near 14th Street.

Police said the man had a minor laceration and was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

Detectives are on the scene and no information about a possible suspect has been released, as of 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more and will update this story when we have more information.