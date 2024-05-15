Man shot, killed during drug transaction in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after Las Vegas police said a drug deal went wrong on Tuesday night.

Investigators said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Sturgeon Lane.

Police believe the victim arranged a meeting with an unknown individual and was shot during a marijuana drug transaction.

The suspect ran away from the area before officers arrived.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.