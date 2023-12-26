Man shot during altercation outside home in downtown Las Vegas; suspects at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people sought in connection with a homicide investigation were at large on Monday, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police suspect the three people — whom they are still working to identify — fled after a fatal shooting in the 2900 block of Howard Drive, near Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Reports of the shooting brought police to the area at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found an unidentified male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on their initial investigation, homicide detectives believe the man was shot in front of a residence after a verbal altercation with the three unidentified persons of interest.

Police said the victim would be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.