Man shot at Sahara hotel-casino shot with his own gun, according to police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More information has been released about the recent shooting at the Sahara hotel-casino. It appears that the man was shot with his own gun.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. June 26. Police found a man, later identified as Brandon Eric Dangerfield, in a hall on the 22nd floor of the hotel.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting at Sahara Las Vegas

Dangerfield told police officers that he did not know who shot him. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Dangerfield’s ex-girlfriend and several of her friends were staying at the hotel and were having a birthday party.

The ex-girlfriend told police that Dangerfield had been abusive during the relationship but she never reported him. She recently moved to get away from him but believed he had been stalking her on social media.

She also told police that she knew he carried a gun.

She said she did not invite Dangerfield to the party. However, he showed up and then threatened to shoot all of the women if his ex-girlfriend did not come out of the room.

Dangerfield then reportedly began assaulting his ex-girlfriend in the hallway.

The woman’s friends rushed to help her and scratched Dangerfield. Someone also got their hands on Dangerfield’s gun and shot him.

The woman told police officers that she was very drunk and she went to sleep after.

Police took photos of the woman’s injuries and the woman showed police a photo from a previous encounter with Dangerfield.

Dangerfield was placed under arrest. At this time, no one has been arrested for shooting Dangerfield.