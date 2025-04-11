Man shot and killed in northeast valley, suspect now in custody, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and charged with open murder after Las Vegas Metro Police said they found a deceased male in a car on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday around 9:42 p.m., Metro police said they got reports of a male shot at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard (northeast valley). Patrol officers responded, saying they found the man in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Metro said medical teams responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives then took over the investigation and said they learned the victim and a friend went to the apartment complex to meet an acquaintance.

Metro said they learned while the two were waiting in their car, another man—later identified as 31-year-old Adrian Rhodes—approached the driver's side window and allegedly shot into the car, striking the victim. Metro said Rhodes fled before police arrived.

The next day, on April 10, Metro said they located and took Rhodes into custody. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. You can also remain annonyomous by contacting Crime Stoppers or Nevada.

