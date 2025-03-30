Watch Now
Man shot and killed by neighbor near Las Vegas Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night near the north end of the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Saturday night around 9:05 p.m., Metro said they receiving a call about a shooting in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue. Arriving patrol officers said they found a man in the courtyard with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel took the man to University Medical Center where he later died.

Metro Homicide detectives identified 47-year-old Alexander Ayres as the suspect. Detectives said Ayres was the neighbor of the victim and shot him as he left his apartment.

Metro said Ayres was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and more felony charges.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

