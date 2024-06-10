Man shot and killed at a party in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot and killed at a party on Sunday morning in west Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas police, dispatch received a call at 12:29 a.m. about a house party in the 1800 block of Plantea Court, which is near W. Oakey Boulevard and S. Buffalo Drive. Minutes later, they received reports of gunfire at the same location.

Uniformed patrol officers arrived and found a man outside of a house with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity will be released later by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.