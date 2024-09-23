Man shoots another man during attempted robbery, Henderson police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in Henderson.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at 3:57 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wellness Place.

Dispatch received multiple 911 calls from people who heard gunshots and saw a man lying on the ground.

Detectives say a 33-year-old man was approached by a man holding a gun "in a confrontational manner" and that he demanded the man's cellphone and wallet.

The 33-year-old then pulled out a gun and shot the other man several times "due to him fearing for his life." The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Neither man has been publicly identified at the time of this report.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, which is the sixth for the City of Henderson in 2024.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, call 311, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.