Man sentenced in 2009 deadly shooting of teenager

Arthur Moore was sentenced to a combined 16 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting in 2009.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 25, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Arthur Moore was sentenced to a combined 16 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting in 2009.

At the time of the shooting, Aric Brill was 16 years old.

Police say he was shot in the back of the head by gang members after they crashed a house party he was attending.

Moore is one of four men who were arrested seven years after Brill was murder in connection to the case.

