Man jumps into Colorado River with bag of fentanyl pills in effort to escape Bullhead City police

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and a woman is on the run after an incident with Bullhead City police.

According to the department, investigators have been looking into 35-year-old Thomas Morgan and 33-year-old Ashley Nail for illegal drug sales. The couple also had several outstanding felony warrants for their arrest.

On Thursday, June 27, around 7 a.m., they were pulled over by deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Mohave Valley. However, the couple took off.

At about 8:20 a.m., Bullhead City police located their vehicle on Silver Creek Road and attempted to pull the vehicle over again, which led to a police pursuit on the Bullhead Parkway.

Morgan drove through an intersection at Highway 95 and clipped one vehicle. When Morgan crossed the Laughlin Bridge, police said the two stopped their vehicle in the 1400 block of Casino Drive in Laughlin and ran away from officers on foot.

Morgan jumped into the Colorado River with a bag of drugs, which police said was a vacuum-sealed package that contained about 1,000 blue M-30 counterfeit fentanyl pills.

Bullhead City Police Department

Morgan ultimately surrendered to officers and was taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges, including unlawful flight from law enforcement, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, aggravated assault with a weapon, and criminal damage.

According to Bullhead City police, Nail is still on the run.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at (928) 763-1999.