Man held ex-girlfriend at gunpoint moments before deadly shooting, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning about the tense moments that led Las Vegas police officers to shoot and kill a man in east Las Vegas.

According to police, on Tuesday Mario Lawrence Martinez went to a home on Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane, fired his gun, kicked down the door and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man dies in police shooting after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in east Las Vegas

Police say Martinez walked with the woman into a nearby grocery store and waved his gun around.

Officers met Martinez outside and he pointed his gun at them, the department says.

Once his ex-girlfriend was able to get away from his grip, officers shot him.

Martinez died at the scene.