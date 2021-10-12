Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police involved in shooting in east part of town

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Flint/13 Action News
OIS Alertsons 1.PNG
OIS Albertson 2.PNG
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 15:07:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that has involved one of their own officers Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

The LVMPD first reported the incident at 11:25 a.m. and said a police presence is expected at the scene for several hours for the on-scene investigation.

No further immediate information was released.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates when available

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH