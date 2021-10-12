Las Vegas police involved in shooting in east part of town

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that has involved one of their own officers Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

The LVMPD first reported the incident at 11:25 a.m. and said a police presence is expected at the scene for several hours for the on-scene investigation.

#BREAKING We are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Charleston and Sloan. All officers are OK. There will be an extended police presence for the next several hours. Please avoid the area and we will update as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/cQG0OYxaq6 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 12, 2021

No further immediate information was released.

