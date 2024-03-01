Man has been hospitalized after shooting, attempted robbery in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Las Vegas.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 3 p.m. on Thursday in a commercial center parking lot in the 5000 block of Losee Road at East Tropical Parkway.

Police said they believe a man shot another man during an attempted robbery.

Investigators said the suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released, as of 5:30 p.m.