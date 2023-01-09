Man found shot in flood channel behind Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives in Las Vegas are searching for a killer on Monday after a man was found shot in a flood channel behind an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Topaz Street — near Tropicana and Eastern avenues — at 2:34 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release.

Police say they were directed to a flood channel behind an apartment complex, where they found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene. He was not publicly identified as of this report.

Homicide detectives' investigation so far indicates "the victim was shot near the rear of the complex by an unidentified suspect," officials stated.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Officers are also working to identify the killer of another man who was fatally shot early Monday morning. That man was found with apparent gunshot wounds near downtown Las Vegas, approximately 14 minutes after this homicide was reported.