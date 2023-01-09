Man gunned down in street southeast of downtown Las Vegas; killer at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was gunned down early Monday morning in a neighborhood southeast of downtown Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police received a report of the shooting in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue at 2:47 a.m.

Officers found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in the street. Police say medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives' investigation "indicates the victim was chased down the street by an unidentified suspect," police said. "The suspect shot the victim then fled the area."

The man who was killed had not been publicly identified as of this report. Police said his name would be released by the coroner's office.

Detectives searching for the man's killer urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.